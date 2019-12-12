Buhari Has Reduced Presidency To ‘Fuji House Of Commotion’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as ‘Fuji House of Commotion”.

This was said in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbindiyan in the statement accused Buhati of handing over the control of the government to a cabal.

The statement was in reaction to a statement by Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, wherein she accused Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, collaborating with Mamman Daura, to undermine her.

The PDP said in the statement this: “It is indeed appalling that under President Buhari, our once productive and highly organized Presidency has been bastardized and reduced to Kunle Bamtefa’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion. ”

“Instead of governance, the Buhari Presidency has continued to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make mockery of leadership.

“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy somersault and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.”