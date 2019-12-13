Buhari Is Most Democratic President I Have Seen: Yahaya Bello

by Valerie Oke
Yahaya Bello and President Buhari
Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the most democratic president he has seen in his life.

He made the disclosure while fielding questions from state house correspondents shortly after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, 12th December.

His words:

“Mr President is the most democratic president I have ever seen. This is the first time we are seeing a former military head of state that is so democratic to the extent of allowing things happening in his home front to be democratised not to talk of things happening in the country,” he said.

“Whoever is tagging him to be a dictator, I think that person wished to be a dictator himself, not Mr president.”

President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo, Yahaya Bello
