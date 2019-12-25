Buhari Must Apologise To Dasuki, Sowore: Timi Frank

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to apologise to recently released Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

The former APC chieftain said this while reacting to the release of both Sowore and Dasuki through a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Frank thanked the senators of the United States of America and the American government for putting pressures on the federal government to release the Dasuki and Sowore.

Frank said: “Buhari’s government has succeeded in oppressing its citizens, no more freedom of speech and the right to assemble. Just a few days ago, APC thugs beat to stupor Deji Adeyanju, the activist, for protesting the continued detention of Sowore.

“I appeal to the USA, EU and all democratic countries where rule of law applies, to issue visa ban on the government officials of this government whose stock in trade is to disobey court orders that don’t favor them, oppress Nigerians by depriving them of their fundamental human right to associate and express themselves freely.

“I call on the USA government, despite the blackmail, to do more to ensure that other political detainees and journalists are freed.”