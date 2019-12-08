Buhari Reacts To Anthony Joshua’s Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the comeback victory of Anthony Joshua against Andy Ruiz on Saturday.

The president in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser to the on Media and Publicity, rejoiced with Joshua for regaining his belts in the rematch held in Saudi Arabia last night.

The statement read thus: “President Muhammadu Buhari thumbs up World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, for regaining his belts on Saturday night in a rematch with Mexican, Andy Ruiz.

The President rejoices with Joshua, saluting him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” President Buhari tells the comeback world champion.

He wishes Anthony Joshua well as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.