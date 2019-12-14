Buhari Returns To Abuja From Egypt (Photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja, after a three-day visit to Egypt for ASWAN Forum on Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa.

It was at the event, the President announced the visa on arrival for other African nationals.

According to reports, the Presidential jet NAF-001 touched ground in the evening at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The President was accompanied on the visit on Tuesday by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and other dignitaries.

See picture below: