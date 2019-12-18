Buhari Swears-In Ngige’s Wife, Others As Permanent Secretaries

Wife of the Minister of Labour, Dr Evelyn Ngige, has been sworn-in alongside nine others as new Permanent Secretaries on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, recently announced that President Buhari had approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

The swearing-in ceremony was held just before the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, held in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Read Also: Unlike Many Former Nigerian Leaders, Buhari Is Not A Thief: Adesina

Others newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries include Engr. Hassan Musa from Borno; Aliyu Ahmed from Niger; Olusola Idowu from Ogun.

Those representing regional quotas were: David Adejoh from Kogi representing the North-Central; Umar Idris Tijani from Bauchi, representing North-East; Dr Sanni Gwarzo from Kano representing the North-West; Engr. Nebolisa Anako from Anambra representing the South-East; Temitope Faseun from Ondo representing the South-West and Dr Evelyn Ngige from Delta state representing the South-South.