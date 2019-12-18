Buhari Swears-In Ngige’s Wife, Others As Permanent Secretaries

by Verity Awala
Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Wife of the Minister of Labour, Dr Evelyn Ngige, has been sworn-in alongside nine others as new Permanent Secretaries on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, recently announced that President Buhari had approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

The swearing-in ceremony was held just before the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, held in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Read Also: Unlike Many Former Nigerian Leaders, Buhari Is Not A Thief: Adesina

Others newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries include Engr. Hassan Musa from Borno; Aliyu Ahmed from Niger; Olusola Idowu from Ogun.

Those representing regional quotas were: David Adejoh from Kogi representing the North-Central; Umar Idris Tijani from Bauchi, representing North-East; Dr Sanni Gwarzo from Kano representing the North-West; Engr. Nebolisa Anako from Anambra representing the South-East; Temitope Faseun from Ondo representing the South-West and Dr Evelyn Ngige from Delta state representing the South-South.

Tags from the story
Chris Ngige, Evelyn Ngige, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

National Assembly to henceforth pass national budget in 3 months - Ahmed Lawan

Senate Moves To Reduce Political Parties From 91 To 5

Osun Poll: APC Leaders Visit To Oyinlola Cannot Save Aregbesola From Defeat – PDP

Yuletide: Onu Pays Surprise Visit To Ebonyi Governor

Attempt By ACN To Drag Jonathan Into Rivers Crisis Is The Height Of Political Irresponsibility, Says PDP

It’s Unfortunate That Amaechi Drove To The State House Of Assembly To Partake In The Fight •Soyinka Should Get His Facts Right – Jonathan

Buhari To Inaugurate New FEC On Wednesday, Limits Ministers’ Guest To Two

Nwoye, Udende Must Vacate Their Seats For Defecting To APC, PDP Caucus Vows

What is working in Nigeria today?! Nigeria is gradually collapsing - Peter Obi

Don’t Toe The Lines Of Previous Leaders, Peter Obi Warns Youths

Dino Melaye

Kogi govermnet planning to borrow $500m without NASS approval – Senator Melaye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *