Buhari To Nigerians: Your Rights Guaranteed Under My Govt

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to guaranteeing the promotion and protection of human rights, respect for the rule of law and sanctity of human lives.

The president said this in Abuja Sunday night during the 2019 National Human Rights awards ceremony.

The president was represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Dayo Akpata.

Mr Akpata explained that Nigeria under Buhari has shown it’s commitment to promoting human rights by being a party to all important international human rights instruments.