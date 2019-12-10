Buhari To Nigerians: Your Rights Guaranteed Under My Govt

by Verity Awala
Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to guaranteeing the promotion and protection of human rights, respect for the rule of law and sanctity of human lives.

The president said this in Abuja Sunday night during the 2019 National Human Rights awards ceremony.

Read Also: Ex-Governors Convicted Of Fraud Under Buhari Are All Christians: Fani-Kayode

The president was represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Dayo Akpata.

Mr Akpata explained that Nigeria under Buhari has shown it’s commitment to promoting human rights by being a party to all important international human rights instruments.

Tags from the story
David Akpata, Muhammadu Buhari, National Human Rights awards ceremony
0

You may also like

Buhari Departs For Gambia, Mali Tomorrow

FG Warns Of Impending Famine

“While I was suffering in Libya for us, my wife was sleeping with a married man”- Libya returnee says

Lagos State Sacks LIRS Chairman Over N4.2bn Fraud

Civil Servants Write Promotion Exam In Kwara

Shocking!!! Court rejects abortion for 10 year-old girl who was raped by her Uncle

Ekiti State PDP has told Ayodele Fayose that he is free to leave the party

Court remands two islamic tutors for allegedly raping two girls

Two Women Twerk On Their Sister’s Fiance To Test If He Can Be Faithful By Not Getting Erection (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *