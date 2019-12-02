Buhari, Wife Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha, are currently celebrating their 30th year wedding anniversary.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the president prayed for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in his home and his family as a whole.

Buhari was rumoured to be gearing up to take up another wife recently but the presidency debunked the rumour as false.

He wrote:

Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.