Buhari Will Finish His 2nd Term By God’s Grace: Festus Keyamo

by Valerie Oke
Buhari Does Not Need WAEC Certificate To Become President – Festus Keyamo
President Buhari and Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta, says those that felt they made Buhari president in 2015 and planned to unmake him in 2019 have all been kicked out of power one by one while Buhari remains in power and poised to complete his second term.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he concluded that this is a testament to the fact that God Almighty made Buhari president because he approved it.

He wrote:

God Almighty has just shown us that PMB became President in 2015 because He alone decreed it. Those who felt they made him President in 2015 & planned to ‘unmake’ him in 2019 have all lost power one by one yet PMB is still standing strong and will finish his 2nd term by His Grace

