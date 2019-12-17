Buhari@77: I Wish Him What He W ishes Me – Fani-Kayode

Fani Kayode and President Buhari
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) says he wishes President Muhammadu Buhari what he (Buhari) wishes him(Fani-Kayode).

The former minister was reacting to the president’s 77th birthday anniversary today, December 17th.

Fani-Kayode, a major opposition voice against the Buhari led government has never held back when it comes to bringing up ill policies and decisions of the administration.

The PDP chieftain has held several that Muhammadu Buhari is a tyrant and criticized him severally do his inaction during the marauding activities of some Fulani herdsmen.

In his birthday message to the president, he wrote: It has been brought to my attention that today is @MBuhari’s birthday. I congratulate him and I wish him all that he wishes me. Shalom.

