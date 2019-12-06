Buhari’s Cruel, Arbitrary Use Of Power Alien To Nigeria – Ezekwesili

As Nigerians within and outside the country continue to condemn the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, RevolutionNow convener, Oby Ezekwesili has joined her voice with those of other aggrieved citizens.

In a few tweets via her Twitter handle on Friday, shortly after the SaharaReporters publisher was whisked out of court by the operatives of the State Security Service, she described the way the president wields power as alien to the country.

Ezekwesili, former presidential candidate and former minister of education also reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that the whole world was watching.

She tweeted: “President @MBuhari , the whole world is watching the video of officials of the State Security Service which you directly supervise, brutally violate the constitutional rights of a citizen @YeleSowore inside a court and desecrated our Judiciary- an independent arm of government.

Let it also be known by @MBuhari that the cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of the power he wields today as @NGRPresident is alien to our Nigerian Constitution and International Law.

I advise the President to cease this descent to fascism immediately and #RespectCourtOrder

It is in the interest of @MBuhari that @YeleSowore comes to no form of bodily, mental or emotional harm.

As the supervisor of the State Security Service, I demand that the President instructs the DG to immediately comply with the court order. Release Sowore immediately.