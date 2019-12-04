Buhari’s Daughter Graduates With First Class From UK University (Photos)

by Valerie Oke

Image result for Buhari's Daughter Graduates With First Class Degree (Photos)"

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, couldn’t contain her joy as she dashes to her Twitter handle to announce that her daughter, Aisha Buhari Jnr, has just bagged a first-class from a University in the United Kingdom.

She then celebrated the amazing feat by sharing photos from the graduation ceremony on her page.

She wrote:

“Alhamdulillah! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well-wishers for the graduation of my daughter, Aisha M Buhari Jnr who graduated with a first-class degree.

“I’m grateful to the good people of Kebbi State, where her final project was located for all their support. I want to particularly thank H.E. Gov Atiku Bagudu, Ibrahim Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi the Emirs of Gwandu and the Emir of Daura.”

Aisha Buhari
