Buhari’s Govt Populated By Northerners: Shehu Sani

by Verity Awala
Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the concerns raised by citizens that his government is dominated by Northerners.

Senator Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly gave the advice on his twitter handle on Monday.

According to the outspoken former lawmaker, the president should also address concerns from some quarters that most of his capital projects are in the south.

Read Also: Don’t Run Abroad, Buhari Warns Nigerian Youths

He tweeted: “President Buhari should address the concerns raised by those who pointed out that his Government is populated by Northerners, and should also address the concerns of those who pointed out that most of his capital projects are in the south.”

 

Tags from the story
President Muhammadu Buhari, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

APC Registration Advertorial: APGA Demands Apology, N20 billion Damages Fee From Fashola

Finally!!! Omokri sees something good in Buhari, commends him

“Buhari is gradually dropping his clannish nature” – Omokri

President Trump, John Bolton

Trump Fires John Bolton As National Security Adviser

See the tweet by the Nigerian army that sparked outrage among Nigerians

Independence Day: Buhari has no right to celebrate because Nigerians are mourning – PDP

Yahya Jammeh Departs Gambia (Photos)

Former Presidential Aide, Osuntokun Clarifies Comment On Jonathan, Obasanjo

Lagos Security Trust Fund To Revive Dilapidated Police Workshops

Nigeria @ 55: Happy Times’ll Be Here Again – Dogara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *