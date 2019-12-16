Buhari’s Govt Populated By Northerners: Shehu Sani

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the concerns raised by citizens that his government is dominated by Northerners.

Senator Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly gave the advice on his twitter handle on Monday.

According to the outspoken former lawmaker, the president should also address concerns from some quarters that most of his capital projects are in the south.

He tweeted: “President Buhari should address the concerns raised by those who pointed out that his Government is populated by Northerners, and should also address the concerns of those who pointed out that most of his capital projects are in the south.”