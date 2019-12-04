Burna Boy Dominates Top 10 Most Played Songs Of 2019 In Sub-saharan Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy took to his Twitter handle to show off Apple Music Africa most-streamed songs in 2019.

Burna Boy
Grammy Nominated Artiste Burna Boy

The list is broken into two; the most played songs in Sub-Saharan Africa and in South Africa.

Also Read: Don Jazzy Celebrates Burna Boy, Fireboy, Joeboy For ‘Having A Great 2019’

Sub-Saharan African consists of all the African countries that lie south of the Sahara. In essence, it consists of all African countries asides North African countries.

The result of this is that in most parts of Africa, Nigerians songs are the most played.

Out of the top ten, Burna’s tracks featured five times, while Davido came in second, with two songs. Wizkid, Rema and Joeboy songs completed the list.

See the list below:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Davido, wizkid
0

You may also like

Rich-looking young Abuja men are being taken care of by WOMEN!’ – twitter user

Mercy Aigbe steps out with her son (Photos)

2014 Oscar Red Carpet Photos: See Lupita, Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Others…

Beyonce Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Gig On Her Blog (PHOTO)

Veteran Comedian, Ali Baba Shares Encounter With 2 Married Ladies

“Tiwa Savage Is Marrying An Undivorced Married Man With Kids”

SEE The 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Richard Mofe Damijo

Kizz Daniel should keep quiet and grow up – Harrysong

Instagram Banned In North Korea?!?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *