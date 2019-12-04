Burna Boy Dominates Top 10 Most Played Songs Of 2019 In Sub-saharan Africa

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy took to his Twitter handle to show off Apple Music Africa most-streamed songs in 2019.

The list is broken into two; the most played songs in Sub-Saharan Africa and in South Africa.

Sub-Saharan African consists of all the African countries that lie south of the Sahara. In essence, it consists of all African countries asides North African countries.

The result of this is that in most parts of Africa, Nigerians songs are the most played.

Out of the top ten, Burna’s tracks featured five times, while Davido came in second, with two songs. Wizkid, Rema and Joeboy songs completed the list.

See the list below: