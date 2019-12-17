Burna Boy Reveals Inspiration Behind Record Of “Ye” At Quilox (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Grammy nominee, Burna Boy reveals how the beat for his hit song, “Ye” was brought to him at Quilox by Shina Peller and how they recorded the same night while he was high.

Burna Boy
Grammy Nominated Artiste Burna Boy

The singer has been dragged on social media in the past few days over his non appearance at a show.

The song “Ye” went on to become the anthem that took him to another level of stardom opening the door for more hits like On the low, Dangote, Anybody and Gum body.

Watch the video below:

