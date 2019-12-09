Burna Boy Says He Is Going To Win His Grammy Nomination (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has expressed confidence in bringing the Grammy Award to Nigeria in 2020.

Burna Boy
Grammy Nominated Artiste Burna Boy

Recall that social media was abuzz some weeks back after the exciting news of Nigerian singer’s Grammy Award nomination became public.

Also Read: Burna Boy Dominates Top 10 Most Played Songs Of 2019 In Sub-saharan Africa

During the close of his performance at Cardi B’s concert in Lagos, Burna Boy said that he would bring the award home, after which there would be a cause for celebration.

In his words, he said: “I go carry the Grammy comeback and when I come back, we go reason.”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, grammy
0

You may also like

Buhari’s ill-health: Fayose’s prophesy more accurate than many Nigerian pastors

15 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Lotachukwu (kiki In Jenifa’s Diary)

Yvonne Ekwere’s unbelievable ‘Speech’ About Her Stolen Car

Nigerian Actress Rachel Bakam

Nigerian Actress, Rachel Bakam Shares Shocking Independence Day Pictures (Photos)

BBNaija’s Cee-C Slays To ‘The Bling Lagosians’ Premiere

Woman Accuse Nollywood Actress ‘Genevieve’ Of Snatching Her Husband

South Africa Hip-hop Star Found Guilty Of Murder

Check Out Governor’s Wike Official Car, The Beast Range Rover and Its Features (Photos)

Roc Nation, Temple Music Release Water & Fire By Bisola And Jeff Akoh #WaterFire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *