Burna Boy Says He Is Going To Win His Grammy Nomination (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has expressed confidence in bringing the Grammy Award to Nigeria in 2020.

Recall that social media was abuzz some weeks back after the exciting news of Nigerian singer’s Grammy Award nomination became public.

During the close of his performance at Cardi B’s concert in Lagos, Burna Boy said that he would bring the award home, after which there would be a cause for celebration.

In his words, he said: “I go carry the Grammy comeback and when I come back, we go reason.”

Watch the video below: