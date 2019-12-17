Burna Boy’s African Giant Most Streamed Album In Africa: Billboard

Burna Boy’s album, African Giant is the most streamed album in Africa in 2019, according to Billboard Africa.

The Grammy nominated album, African Giant also ranks number 11 worldwide.

Billboard Africa tweeted: “Burna Boy #AfricanGiant album is the most streamed album in Africa 2019, it currently has 61.7M+ streams on Audiomack and ranks No.11 worldwide.”

Also according to Billboard Africa, Burna is also the African artist of the year in addition to his album being the best on the continent in 2019.

See the tweets below:

African Artiste Of The Year 2019 https://t.co/K0nk09ehYK — BillboardAfrica (@chartsafrica) December 17, 2019