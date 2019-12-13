“Burnaboy Is Most Unprofessional Artiste – Shade Ladipo

by Amaka Odozi

Media personality, Shade Ladipo has called Burnaboy is a twat and accused him of being the most unprofessional artiste in the world.

Shade Ladipo and Burna Boy
Shade Ladipo and Burna Boy

Information Nigeria recalls the radio host had called out the singer in 2015, stating that he is an ‘epic failure’ at being an artiste in one of her write-ups.

The media personality declared he lacked audience connection and performed poorly.

In a renewed war via Instagram, the foremost presenter at Silverbird Television blasted the self-acclaimed, African Giant, referring to him as a ‘Twat’.

The media personality also stated that talent is never enough and his reign would come to an end.

Read Also: “If You Didn’t Blow, You Would Be At Onitsha Market Selling Jeans” – Zlatan Ibile Tells Rema

See the full post below:

Shade Ladipo's post

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Shade Ladipo
0

You may also like

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy Laments Over Economic Underdevelopment In Nigeria

Ice Prince Confirms He Dated Yvonne Nelson

Davido welcomes baby boy

Davido’s Son Models For Mario And Juliet As Brand Ambassador

Martins finally makes Nations Cup squad

Are Nigerian Celebrities Enough Of Role Models?

Abby Chioma

‘The Boob Movement’ Founder Exposes Her Naked Boobs On Social Media

Rare Bathroom Video Of Adekunle Gold, Simi Having Fun

Fans Curse Wizkid Out Over Stale ‘AYO’ Album, Say It’s Trash and Classless

Fans Curse Wizkid Out Over Stale ‘AYO’ Album, Say It’s Trash and Classless

Trailer Alert: Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs Star in “The Guest”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *