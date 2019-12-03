Bus Conductor Exchanges Slap With Lagos Police Officer (Video)

In a recent video shared on Internet, a Lagos State bus conductor was spotted having a moment with a police officer.

The duo seemed to be arguing about something as they were spotted raising voices at each other.

While they were at it, another person recorded the moment and has shared the video online.

From the video shared, another man tried to calm the bus conductor as they held him back.

It was in that moment that the policeman slapped him and he slapped back.

Watch The Video Here: