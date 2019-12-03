Bus Conductor Exchanges Slap With Lagos Police Officer (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a recent video shared on Internet, a Lagos State bus conductor was spotted having a moment with a police officer.

The duo seemed to be arguing about something as they were spotted raising voices at each other.

While they were at it, another person recorded the moment and has shared the video online.

READ ALSO – Locals Rescues Little Girl From Pedophile And Sexual Abuser (Video)

From the video shared, another man tried to calm the bus conductor as they held him back.

It was in that moment that the policeman slapped him and he slapped back.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Lagos State Police Officer
0

You may also like

Presidency Tasks PDP Members On Tambuwal’s Removal

Rape

‘He Put His Penis Inside My Bum Bum’, 9-Year-Old Girl Recounts How Police Raped Her

Ebola: FG Summons Emergency Meeting

Nigerians react after snake swallows N36 million cash in JAMB office

Nigerians react after snake swallows N36 million cash in JAMB office

FG Reduces Retail Price Of Fuel To N87 Per Litre

Flooding: Kwara Govt begins Sensitizing Residents On Danger

3 Killed In Separate Attacks As Fulani, Berom Lock Horns Again In Plateau State

Torture Of Two Ejigbo Women: OPC Founder, Fasehun Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators

El-Rufai Promises Social Justice If Elected Kaduna Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *