Can You Do Funny Videos Without Harrassing Women? – Comedian Josh2Funny

by Temitope Alabi

 

Josh2funny
Josh2funny

Instagram comedian Josh2funny  has taken to his page to send a message out to his colleagues who enjoy making comic skits of them harassing women.

Sharing a post which specifically asked that this stops, Josh went on to say;

“Well said @bellokreb
“No be like this e take start! Don’t let them get tired of this our industry already.

“You can make people laugh without making them horny!’

This is coming after his friend and partner Bellokreb said the same thing stating that they are comedians and not sex workers.

