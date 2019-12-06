Cardi B Covers Her Nose As She Arrives Lagos With Heavy Security Officials (Video)

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has finally arrived Lagos, Nigeria ahead of her musical performance on the 7th of December, 2019.

The Grammy award winner and social media sensation was pictured and filmed alighting from the airplane which she had boarded with her crew.

Cardi B was also surrounded by body guards as she made her way to the hotel room covering her nose.

The rap star is set to perform at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos on Sunday and in Ghana on Monday.

Many are quite impressed that she is going to be staying up to 72hrs unlike reality star, Kim Kardashian who was present for this same event but failed to stay up to 24hrs and she was eventually paid over 70million naira.

Watch the video below: