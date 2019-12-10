Cardi B, Daughter Cover Vogue Magazine (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Cardi B
American rapper Cardi B and her daughter are on the cover of Vogue US magazine’s January 2020 issue.

Cardi B is one of Vogue’s four January cover stars.

She shared the cover with 1-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephas, her daughter.

Cardi B granted an interview where she spoke about motherhood, a new album, the scrutiny of ever-escalating fame, and how she handles the pressure.

As for the pressure, the rapper says she handles it without apologies.

She told Vogue: “It’s hard for me to be soft, period.”

See Photos From The Cover Here:

Cardi B
Cardi B Vogue Cover
Cardi B
More photos
