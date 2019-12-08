Cardi B Delivers Electrifying Performance Wearing Green And White Outfit (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

After exploring Nigeria, Cardi B finally performed at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos donning a green and white outfit matching the colours of the Nigerian’s national flag.

Cardi B
American rapper, Cardi B

Information Nigeria recalls the Grammy winning rapper and songwriter had also given herself an Igbo name and she also splurged a huge amount of money at a strip club in the centre of excellence.

Cardichukwu, as she is fondly called by Cubana Priest, hit the stage for her musical performance and to delight of many, she was wearing her custom made outfit.

Watch the videos below:

