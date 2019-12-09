Cardi B Departs Ghana After Hostile Reception From Celebrities

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has departed Ghana after spending less than a day in the West African country.

This is coming following her clash with celebrities who she didn’t get to see for a meet and greet session. This led to a hostile reception for the rapper.

Also Read: Cardi B Finally Steps Out For Meet And Greet With Ghanaian Celebrities (Video)

The rapper was initially scheduled to depart Ghana on Wednesday but with the ways things panned out, she took to her Instagram page to reveal that she has left the country.

See her post below: