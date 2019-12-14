Cardi B Films Unclad Strippers Dancing For Her Husband In A Club (Photos)

American rapper, Cardi B went to the strip club along with her husband, Offset to celebrate his 28th birthday party on Friday.

Surprisingly, the couple were joined by scantily-clad strippers on stage, who twerked all around them.

The female rapper looked snatched as she donned a leather halterneck dress.

Cardi B, who used to be a former erotic dancer, flashed some cool cash and cheered on strippers while ‘they did their thing’ on them at the club.

Read Also: Controversial Actress Etinosa Speaks About Her Teenage Boyfriend

The mother of one also shared videos of the half-naked strippers dancing on her husband while they sprayed money on the strippers.

The couple continued having fun on their way home by vibing to popular hit track, Parte After Parte.