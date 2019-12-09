Cardi B Finally Steps Out For Meet And Greet With Ghanaian Celebrities (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Cardi B
Cardi B

American Rapper Cardi B has no doubt stirred up a series of controversies for her first visit to Africa.

The rapper will not only be remembered for her outstanding performance in Nigeria, but also for the hot drama she started between Nigerians and Ghanaians.

The rapper who left for Ghana yesterday happened to have snubbed some Ghanaian celebrities who came for a meet and greet session with her.

Subsequently, the rapper got informed about the reactions of the celebrities towards her action, and she made a great move by apologizing to the celebrities via her live video on Instagram.

The rapper has finally stepped out for the meet and greet session with the celebrities.

Watch The Video Here:

