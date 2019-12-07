Cardi B Gifts Crying Fan Five Concert Tickets

by Valerie Oke
Cardi B
American rap star, Cardi B

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar popularly known as Cardi B, an American rapper, songwriter, actress, and television personality is currently in Nigeria and her fans can’t keep calm.

The rapper, who is billed to perform in Lagos on Saturday before heading to Ghana on Sunday, has gifted 5 concert tickets to a crying fan.

The Grammy award-winning singer who will be performing at the “Livespot X Fesitval, shared a video of a crying fan on her Instastories.

The female fan was seen crying as she names Cardi B her best artiste — expressing her regret she wouldn’t get  the opportunity to meet and see her perform, because her parents won’t let her attend the concert.

Upon sharing the video, Cardi B offered the fan five free tickets to the show and also asked her to bring her parents along.

The rapper promised to keep the fan safe and treat her the same way she treats her own cousins, by ensuring that she is safe and returns home without any harm coming to her.’

