Cardi B Gives Herself An Igbo Nigerian Name (Video)

Popular American rapper, Belcalis Almanzar, also known as Cardi B, who is currently in Nigeria to perform at the Live spot X Festival has finally given herself an Igbo Nigerian name.

The Love and Hip Hop reality star took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself vibing to Burnaboy’s song, “Ye” with the caption,

“Chioma B”

Information Nigeria recalls the rap star, who is lodged at Eko hotel and suites, had shared a post stating that she would like to visit the Ghetto places in Lagos so she could meet her Nigerian fans as well as eat popular local dish, Jollof rice and fish.

