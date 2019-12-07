Cardi B Gives Herself An Igbo Nigerian Name (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular American rapper, Belcalis Almanzar, also known as Cardi B, who is currently in Nigeria to perform at the Live spot X Festival has finally given herself an Igbo Nigerian name.

Cardi B
American rapper, Cardi B

The Love and Hip Hop reality star took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself vibing to Burnaboy’s song, “Ye” with the caption,

“Chioma B”

Information Nigeria recalls the rap star, who is lodged at Eko hotel and suites, had shared a post stating that she would like to visit the Ghetto places in Lagos so she could meet her Nigerian fans as well as eat popular local dish, Jollof rice and fish.

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
Belcalis Almanzar, Cardi B
0

You may also like

Oprah Winfrey On Why She Didn’t Have Kids: “They would have hated me”

Dencia Threatens To Sue American Blogs

Ex-beauty Queen, Anna Banner Pregnant For Flavour

New Photos Of Mercy Johnson And Her Family

Did Timaya Lie About Crashing His Bentley?!?

Davido Bought Off His New Single, Gobe For N500,000

US Celebrates Nigerian Singer, Praiz With “Praise Adejo Day”

Photo discovery: Don jazzy and his humble beginning

“Stealing Another Woman’s Husband Is No Big Deal” – Actress Susan Peters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *