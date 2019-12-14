Cardi B, Hubby Sing Along To “Parte After Parte” After Hitting Strip Club (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Cardi B or Cardichukwu Chioma B as she is fondly called posted a couple of interesting videos via her Instagram stories.

Cardi B
In one of the videos, the former exotic dancer herself, Cardi allowed husband, Offset get lap dances from several ladies at the strip club.

While the couple were heading back home, they began grooving to popular African hit track, Parte After Parte by Ugandan superstar, BigTril.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper treated her Instagram followers to  her personal rendition of a song titled “I Can’t Kill Myself” by popular Nigerian singer, Timaya.

Watch the video of the rapper and her husband vibing to the hit song below:

 

Cardi B, Offset
