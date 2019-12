Cardi B: I Changed The Face Of Naija Entertainment: Cubana Chief Priest Brags

Popular Nightclub operator, Cubana Chief Priest has taken to his Instagram page to brag that he did change the face of entertainment in Nigeria with Cardi B‘s performance.

Cubana was one of the facilitators of the American rapper’s trip to Nigeria.

Sharing a photo on his IG, he wrote:

“I DID CHANGE THE FACE OF NAIJA�� ENTERTAINMENT WITH CUBANA� NA THAT ORIGINAL MULTI GRAMMY� AWARD WINNING YANKEE�� RAPPER� @IAMCARDIB BE THIS OH !!!! NO BE LOOK � ALIKE, NO BE PHOTOSHOP, PUT SOME RESPECT ✊� SOME REAL, FAT @OBI_CUBANA MONEY�WENT DOWN TO MAKE THIS POSSIBLE, GET ME SOME FRAMES� I NEED TO HANG MY PICTURE OF THE YEAR #CUBANACHIEFPRIEST� #CELEBRITYBARMAN�”