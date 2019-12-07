Cardi B Meets Shadyville, Comedian Who Went Viral After Mimicking Her On Social Media(Video)

Popular American singer, Cardi B, visit to Nigeria is definitely going well according to plans as the singer has been having some swell time since she stepped foot on the Lagos soil.

The singer made a personal request to meet with Shadyvill, popular Instagram comedian who became popular after mimicking the American singer.

As soon as Cardi B spotted him, he mimicked the singer in her voice and she was so thrilled that she demanded a live show.

Read Also: Cubana Chief Priest Hints At How Much Was Paid To Bring Cardi B To Nigeria

The ecstatic Sdaddyvillle then took to his Instagram page afterwards to express how happy he is at meeting the global star.

Watch the video below:

Cardi B met the guy who mimics her on Instagram 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bLPDZL9RW1 — ͲąӀӀ Ꭰąɾҟ βօìì 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@_starbiola) December 7, 2019

He wrote:

Impossible is nothing. . @iamcardib.What more can I say? . Stay tuned to this Mothafuxxn page yo!! .Tshirt: @tru_wear . Cop that shiiii!!!!