Cardi B On Her Way To Nigeria; To Remix ‘Fall’ With Davido (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Collage photo of American singer Cardi B and Nigerian singer, Davido
Collage photo of American singer Cardi B and Nigerian singer, Davido

A video has emerged on social media capturing American singer Cardi B on a private jet en route Nigeria where she is scheduled to perform at Eko hotel and suites on December 7th.

Also, the multi-award singer is expected to remix ‘Fall’ with Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, also known as Davido during her visit.

Read Also: Wizkid And I Are Cool, People Kill Themselves Online For Nothing – Davido (Video)

The American singer was spotted on a private jet with crew members while heading for Lagos.

Watch the video below:

0

You may also like

Erykah Badu disrupts Instagram with photo of her bushy armpits

Chris Attoh Reveals His Ex-Wife, Damilola Adegbite Was Not Submissive

O.C Ukeje set to wed this weekend

O.C Ukeje set to wed this weekend

‘I was dead scared to have a child at 28’ – 9ice

Check out Photo Of 9 year old Nigerian girl with 6 Packs and Biceps

Charly Boy Talks About Govt. Neglect Of Old People, Says “Nursing Homes Are Impersonal And Not In Our Culture”

Chidinma And Sound Sultan Renew Their MTN Endorsement Deal [PHOTO]

Naira Marley: May face up to 7 years in prison if found guilty as trial begins today

BREAKING: Court grants Naira Marley bail

Nigerian man surprised with a threesome on his birthday, impregnates the lady invited by his girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *