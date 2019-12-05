Cardi B On Her Way To Nigeria; To Remix ‘Fall’ With Davido (Video)

A video has emerged on social media capturing American singer Cardi B on a private jet en route Nigeria where she is scheduled to perform at Eko hotel and suites on December 7th.

Also, the multi-award singer is expected to remix ‘Fall’ with Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, also known as Davido during her visit.

Read Also: Wizkid And I Are Cool, People Kill Themselves Online For Nothing – Davido (Video)

The American singer was spotted on a private jet with crew members while heading for Lagos.

Watch the video below: