Cardi B Presents G-Wagon As Birthday Gift to Her Sister, Hennessy

by Eyitemi Majeed
Collage photo of Cardi B and sister Henessy
Collage photo of Cardi B and sister Hennessy

American rapper, Cardi B, has gifted her younger sister, Hennessy a brand new Mercedez Benz G-Wagon on the occasion of her birthday.

This was made known by Hennessy in an Instagram post shortly after taking delivery of the automobile.

Reacting to the birthday gift, Hennessy says its the best gift ever before going on to profess her love for her sister.

She wrote:

“OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!! BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!”

 

 

 

0

