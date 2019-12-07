Cardi B Visits Lagos Strip Club, Twerks And Sprays N200 Notes On Strippers (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Cardi B, who is currently in Lagos, seems really excited to be here as she went to a strip club and threw over 100,000$ in the air.

Cardi B
American rapper, Cardi B

The rap star toom to her Instagram story to share clips of herself having a great time at the club.

Some of the strippers, who were either naked or partially naked, could be seen twerking on the Love and Hip Hop reality star while she sprayed money on them.

Moments later, the rapper stood up to show off her twerking skills.

Read Also: Excited Fans Gift Cardi B A Painting After Her Radio Interview With Cool FM (Video)

While heading home, the reality star got down from the car to make another saying,

“Y’all need to come to motherf**cking Nigeria, these nigg*s got me drunk”.

Watch the videos below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B
0

You may also like

“Only the blind won’t see Buhari’s achievements” – Presidency

Checkout How Stunning Dayo Benjamins Laniyi Looks At 50 | Photos

Nigerian Lawyer offers to take Denrele to a native doctor to reveal Goldie Harvey’s killer

Big Belle: Pregnant Annie Idibia Looking Stunning In Black Gown

This Video Of A Tired Mom Tending To Her Baby Is Just All You Need To See Today

“Dear Banky and Adesua, stay off social media” — Omotola Jalade

Tacha Viral Pregnant photo

BBNaija 2019: Viral Photo Claims Tacha Was Pregnant Before She Got Into The House

Oritse Femi and wife, Nabila share beautiful photos

“If I wasn’t a musician, I would be a goalkeeper” – Tuface

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *