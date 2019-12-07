Cardi B Visits Lagos Strip Club, Twerks And Sprays N200 Notes On Strippers (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B, who is currently in Lagos, seems really excited to be here as she went to a strip club and threw over 100,000$ in the air.

The rap star toom to her Instagram story to share clips of herself having a great time at the club.

Some of the strippers, who were either naked or partially naked, could be seen twerking on the Love and Hip Hop reality star while she sprayed money on them.

Moments later, the rapper stood up to show off her twerking skills.

While heading home, the reality star got down from the car to make another saying,

“Y’all need to come to motherf**cking Nigeria, these nigg*s got me drunk”.

Watch the videos below: