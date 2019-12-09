Cardi B Wraps Up Her Performance In Ghana By Throwing Off Her Brazilian Wig (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper and actress, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known as Cardi B, wrapped up her performance in Ghana by throwing off her Brazilian wig to the crowd.

Cardi B
27 year old Rapper, Cardi B

A video trending online captures the moment the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper literally snatched her own wig while rounding up her musical performance, only to then throw it into the screaming crowd.

The rapper also took off her wig cap, seemingly unfazed as she danced her way off the stage.

Read Also: “Why Didn’t Ghanaians Insult Me To My Face, That’s Not Being Real” – Cardi B Blows Hot (Video)

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B52Irz3l01Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

