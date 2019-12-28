Carlo Ancelotti Continues Perfect Record As Everton Boss

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss, Carlo Ancelotti ensured his perfect record as Everton boss with away victory at Newcastle.

The Italian was appointed as the Toffees coach on Saturday, 22nd of December after being sacked by Italian club, Napoli and he watched from the stands as his new charge battled to a draw against Arsenal.

On boxing day, he secured his first victory with a home win against Burnley.

The Italian led his team to another victory against Newcastle courtesy of a brace from English striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.