Carlo Ancelotti Continues Perfect Record As Everton Boss

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss, Carlo Ancelotti ensured his perfect record as Everton boss with away victory at Newcastle.

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti

The Italian was appointed as the Toffees coach on Saturday, 22nd of December after being sacked by Italian club, Napoli and he watched from the stands as his new charge battled to a draw against Arsenal.

On boxing day, he secured his first victory with a home win against Burnley.

The Italian led his team to another victory against Newcastle courtesy of a brace from English striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

