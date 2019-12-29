Celebrating Christmas Is Idolatrous, MFM Insists

by Valerie Oke
Daniel Olukoya
Mountain of Fire Ministries General Overseer, Daniel Olukoya

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has maintained celebrating Christmas is idolatrous and doesn’t fit in anywhere in the bible.

Daniel Olukoya, MFM’s general overseer, had on Wednesday whipped up sentiment when he made the position of the known regarding why his church doesn’t celebrate Christmas.

Reacting to the severe backlash that followed his claims, the church in a statement clarified its stance on the controversy about Christmas while maintaining its earlier position.

The statement read; “Though the foundation of Christmas is idolatry, we’ll not throw away the baby and the bathwater. We don’t condemn those who celebrate. We’ll bring out the positives from the negatives by the holidays for prayers, conferences, and activities. ”

“We’ll hold conventions, camp meetings, or special teaching services to pray, examine scriptures and draw positives from the wrong, negative and idolatry practices of Easter and Christmas. We’ll re-teach the significance of Jesus’ birth, death, and resurrection.”

It explained further that; “December weather around Bethlehem is often miserably cold, wet and rainy. No shepherd in his right mind would have kept his flocks outside at night at that time of year!,” MFM added.

“Also, Luke 2:1-4 tells us that Jesus was born in Bethlehem because his parents came to that town to register in a Roman census. It would have made no sense to have conducted a census in the dead of winter

“The Bible nowhere tells us to observe a holiday celebrating Jesus Christ’s birth —but it clearly does tell us to do ‘communion’ in remembrance of him.”

