Celebrity Police Officer, Dolapo Badmus Welcomes Baby Girl (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Beautiful Lagos Police Command’s PRO, Dolapo Badmus has just announced the birth of her daughter, Anike Aliona.

Dolapo Badmus
Popular Nigerian Police Officer, Dolapo Badmus

The chief superintendent of police broke the exciting news via her official Instagram page with a photo of her new born.

Badmus captioned the photo:

“I faced my fear and my fear feared me! My baby Anike Aliona with her natural lace wig….she’s the latest addition to my family! Does she really look like me?!”.

The vibrant zone 2 Police PRO is well known for constantly criticizing Naira Marley on social media and for publicly speaking against internet fraud.

See her full post below:

View this post on Instagram

Police P.R.O Badmus welcomes a baby girl

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

