Celebrity Week In Review: Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Serve Relationship Goals

Celebrity couple, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name, Banky W and Adesua Etomi are all shades of relationship goals.

The beautiful couple definitely have a way of showing just how much they love each other on social media.

Adesua had recently uploaded a photo of herself and this caught the attention of her husband, who in turn, asked what she is doing for the rest of her life.

The actress gave her husband a sweet reply, leaving some single aunties and uncles to ask “God When?”.

Another type of relationship goals in the entertainment industry is the unique friendship between Tonto Dikeh and Okuneye Idris alias Bobrisky.

The fact that Dikeh wants to be addressed as a “Mister” while her close pal, Bobrisky wants to be referred to as “Miss” seems to baffle many social media users.

The duo have been spotted sharing a kiss on the lips in the past and are also currently on a trip to Dubai together.

In honour of their unshakable bond, some mischievous minds created a photo showing the on-screen diva rocking a baby bump while the crossdresser, who is wearing a suit, puts hands on it.