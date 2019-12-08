Celebrity Week In Review: Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Serve Relationship Goals

by Amaka Odozi

Celebrity couple, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name, Banky W  and Adesua Etomi are all shades of relationship goals.

Adesua Etomi and Banky W
Showbiz couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W

The beautiful couple definitely have a way of showing just how much they love each other on social media.

Adesua had recently uploaded a photo of herself and this caught the attention of her husband, who in turn, asked what she is doing for the rest of her life.

The actress gave her husband a sweet reply, leaving some single aunties and uncles to ask “God When?”.

King Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Celebrity besties, King Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Another type of relationship goals in the entertainment industry is the unique friendship between Tonto Dikeh and Okuneye Idris alias Bobrisky.

The fact that Dikeh wants to be addressed as a “Mister” while her close pal, Bobrisky wants to be referred to as “Miss” seems to baffle many social media users.

King Tonto and Bobrisky
King Tonto and Bobrisky

The duo have been spotted sharing a kiss on the lips in the past and are also currently on a trip to Dubai together.

In honour of their unshakable bond, some mischievous minds created a photo showing the on-screen diva  rocking a baby bump while the crossdresser, who is wearing a suit, puts hands on it.

Tags from the story
Adesua Etomi, banky w, Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

50 Cent Responds To Bankruptcy Claims, Says His Grandfather Is Among His Creditors

President Jonathan Applauds The Fighting Spirit Of The Super Eagles Against Morocco

BBNaija Khloe Pictured With Denrele After Disqualification From The House

Chioma Akpotha rocks her natural hair in no-makeup photo… And fans are bashing her

PHOTO: Tonto Dikeh Getting ‘Married’?

Pete Edochie And Genevieve Nnaji Looking Cute Together [PHOTO]

Staring at women’s bums inspires me – Timaya

“I Can Make You Earn $1M Monthly” — Scammer Tells Don Jazzy, See The Epic Response He Gave

New Photos From Genevieve Nnaji and Chika Ike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *