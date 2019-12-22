Celebrity Week In Review: Iyabo Ojo, Ned Nwoko Turn A Year Older

Two influential Nigerian celebrities have our week as they both turn a year older and they celebrated it in unique ways.

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo shared stunning photos via Instagram as she clocked 42.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate, the mom of two wished herself a happy birthday and said she is happy to be celebrating another year.

Ojo added that there have been many hurdles for her this year but her birthday is not about the hurdles.

Distance didn’t also stop popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, from taking time out to celebrate her prince charming Ned Nwoko on his 59th birthday.

The actress shared a video of them during one of their getaways.