Celebrity Week In Review: Iyabo Ojo, Ned Nwoko Turn A Year Older

by Amaka Odozi

Two influential Nigerian celebrities have our week as they both turn a year older and they celebrated it in unique ways.

Iyabo Ojo
Nollyeood actress, Iyabo Ojo

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo shared stunning photos via Instagram as she clocked 42.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate, the mom of two  wished herself a happy birthday and said she is happy to be celebrating another year.

Ojo added that there have been many hurdles for her this year but her birthday is not about the hurdles.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Distance didn’t also stop popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, from taking time out to celebrate her prince charming Ned Nwoko on his 59th birthday.

The actress shared a video of them during one of their getaways.

 

Tags from the story
Iyabo Ojo, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

These new photos of Cee-C has got tongues wagging

Please fellow Igbos, start coming home in bits- Bob Manuel, begs Igbos in the North

Wizkid Flaunt Exotic Luxury Vehicles (Photos)

Guess How Old Rita Dominic Became Today?!? 40!!!

I Don’t Like Sex, D**k Is Dangerous – Actress Reveals

I Don’t Like Sex, D**k Is Dangerous – Actress Reveals

Basketmouth Narrates How He Met And Fell In Love With His Wife

#NoBraDay: SEE The 5 Female Nigerian Celebrities We’ll Love To See Braless

Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi Spotted Eating Combination Of Egusi, Okro Soup (Video)

No shame? Kevin Federline wants his child support from Britney Spears increased from $20k a month after her successful Vegas shows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *