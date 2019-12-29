Celebrity Week In Review: Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe Turn Up In Style

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood on-screen divas, Uche Jombo and Mercy Aigbe definitely know how to turn up and not let their ‘mommy’ status weigh them down.

Actress Uche Jombo

Closing out the year, veteran actress, Jombo clocked 40 on Saturday, and she took to her Instagram page to show off her remarkable dancing skills.

The curvy actress and mother of one broke into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie, Visa to hell and she has starred in over 200 nollywood film(s).

Another actress, who is well known on our television screens is Mercy Aigbe.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe

The single mother of two went all out to enjoy her 2019 ‘Detty December’ as she stormed Kiss Daniel’s concert on Thursday.

As if that wasn’t enough, she stepped out in a cleavage-baring outfit for Davido‘s musical concert tagged ‘a good time’ on Saturday.

It was definitely “Parte After Parte” for the actress.

Tags from the story
David's concert, Kizz Daniel's concert, Mercy Aigbe, uche jombo
