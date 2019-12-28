Celestial Pastor Leads Congregation To Sing Teni’s ‘Billionaire’ Song (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, a celestial pastor was spotted leading his congregation in singing what is believed to be a secular song.

The pastor, identified as Pastor Gabriel Evans, was seen singing at the top of his voice as his excited congregation joined him.

The song they were singing was that of popular Nigerian artist, Teni.

As he sang Teni’s Billionaire song, the congregation, in all excitement, joined him.

While the song may be a secular song, it sure has some prayers that everyone could relate to – Money, and more money!

Watch The Video Here: