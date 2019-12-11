Champions League: Liverpool Zoom Into Knock Out Stage As Group Leader

English giant, Liverpool has zoomed into champions league knock out stage by emerging group leaders of group E after defeating Salzburg by two goals to nil.

The Reds entered the match knowing that a draw would be enough to see them qualify to the next round of the elite competition.

Salzburg, on the other hand, needed at least a victory over the Reds to ensure their qualification to the next round of the competition.

The match was then played with caution by both sides until the Reds opened the scoring in the second half before Mohammed Salah doubled their lead.