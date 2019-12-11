Champions League: Liverpool Zoom Into Knock Out Stage As Group Leader

by Valerie Oke
Liverpool players
Liverpool players celebrating their champions league win

English giant, Liverpool has zoomed into champions league knock out stage by emerging group leaders of group E after defeating Salzburg by two goals to nil.

The Reds entered the match knowing that a draw would be enough to see them qualify to the next round of the elite competition.

Salzburg, on the other hand, needed at least a victory over the Reds to ensure their qualification to the next round of the competition.

Read Also: Liverpool Continue Unbeaten Run With Victory Over Bournemouth

The match was then played with caution by both sides until the Reds opened the scoring in the second half before Mohammed Salah doubled their lead.

Tags from the story
Liverpool, Mohammed Salah, Salzburg
0

You may also like

Inter Milan Receives Racism Punishment.

#WorldCup2018: Nigeria’s Super Eagles are the youngest squad in Russia

UCL: Chelsea Vs FC Nordsjælland [8:45pm] + Other Fixtures

Suarez, Ronaldo, Messi Amongst Nominees For UEFA Player Of The Year

Injury Blow for Shola Ameobi Ahead of South Africa Friendly.

Married Manchester City Star, Yaya Touré pictured with another Lady in bed

Reus Fined For Driving Without License

Siasia Bullish Ahead of Congo Showdown

Man City To Face Real Madrid In Pre-Season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *