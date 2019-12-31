Charly Boy Finally Buries His Mother (Photos)

Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy or Area Father on December 30th finally laid his mother, Margaret Oputa to rest.

Recall that Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa died on Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019 at the age of 101.

Also Read: ‘Fela And Naira Marley No Smoke Igbo Pass Me’ – Charly Boy

Charly Boy in a statement praised his late mother as he said ‘My Dearest Mother, The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away. I trust you’re Happy now. Tell Papa I galant die.’

Below are photos from the burial ceremony: