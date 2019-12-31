Charly Boy Finally Buries His Mother (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy or Area Father on December 30th finally laid his mother, Margaret Oputa to rest.

Charly Boy and mom
Charly Boy and mom

Recall that Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa died on Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019 at the age of 101.

Charly Boy in a statement praised his late mother as he said ‘My Dearest Mother, The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away. I trust you’re Happy now. Tell Papa I galant die.’

Below are photos from the burial ceremony:

Charly Boy
Charly Boy
Charly Boy
Charly Boy’s post
Charly Boy
Charly Boy
