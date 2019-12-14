Chelsea Beaten At Home By Bournemouth

Chelsea was beaten by struggling Bournemouth at the Stamford Bridge during the domestic league fixture corresponding to matchday 17 on Saturday.

The Blues started the match on the front note and should have been ahead as early as after 14 minutes when N’Golo Kante’s rasping shot was tipped around the bar by the visitor’s goalkeeper.

The Blues then struggled to influence proceedings from then on as Bournemouth grew into the match and became more organized at the back.

The lone goal of the match however arrived in the 84th minute and Chelsea was left chasing a share of the spoil.