Chelsea Beaten At Stamford Bridge By Struggling Southampton

by Valerie Oke
Chelsea
Chelsea players during a match

The Blues were unable to leverage on their impressive victory over London-rival, Tottenham during the last domestic league clash as they were roundly beaten by struggling Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The victory at Stamford Bridge moves the Saint away from the relegation zone on 21 points.

The match was largely dominated by the Saints until they opened the scoring in the first half and resorted to defensive approach.

Chelsea then went into ascendancy but was unable to carve out something meaningful before the visitors hit them on the break and the scoreline ended 2-0.

Tags from the story
chelsea, Southampton, Stamford Bridge
0

