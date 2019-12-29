Chelsea Come Back From Behind To Defeat Arsenal At Emirates

by Eyitemi Majeed
Arsenal’s winless run continues as they were defeated 2-1 by Chelsea during the domestic league fixture corresponding to matchday 20.

The Gunners had raced into a 12 minutes lead through striker Pierre Aubameyang and ended the first half with the slender lead.

However, the second half began with the Blues in ascendency before Jorghino leveled up after 83 minutes of play.

The Gunners then poured forward in their numbers hoping to get a maximum three points but the Blues countered them and took the lead in the 87th minutes.

