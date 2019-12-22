Chelsea Stun Jose Mourinho’s At White Hart Lane

by Olayemi Oladotun

Brazilian winger, Willian ensured Chelsea traveled back to Stamford Bridge with a magnificent display at the White Hart Lane.

Chelsea oficailly appoints Frnak Lampard as manager
Chelsea Coach, Frank Lampard

The Brazilian scored from a brilliant angle to put the Blues ahead against Jose Mourinho’s charge.

An unfortunate error by Spurs goalkeeper, Gazzaniga led to a penalty kick given by the VAR team.

The Brazilian stepped up once again to score from the spot to put the Blues two goals ahead going into half time.

Spurs hope of coming back into the game was dashed when winger, Son was sent off for violent conduct.

0

