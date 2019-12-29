Chioma Akpotha Launches New Restaurant To Commemorate Her Late Mom

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate the 70th posthumous birthday of her late mum, Grace Egoyibo Chukwuka.

Chioma Akpotha and her mom, Grace Egoyibo Chukwuka
Chioma Akpotha and her mom, Grace Egoyibo Chukwuka

The actress shared a couple of photos of her late mom with the words,

“My mum raised my siblings and I and sent us to school with the proceeds she got from the restaurant she ran and some other side hustle.
Today , my Mother ,who sat and watched , would have been 70!
As a little girl I had watched her toil day and night in sickness and in health.
When I grew up, I promised myself that I will not just make her proud but also wipe her tears and the memory of the pain she had endured… In that moment, when she took her last breath in my arms, I knew that I had made her proud. •••••••••••••••••
Today, I have a chance to do more.
So, in her memory, on this day the 28th of December 2019, I launch “UGOMBA’S KITCHEN”.
*** See my next post for details!
Continue to Rest In Peace Ugomba…Nwanyi Oma!”

See the full post below:

