Chioma B: ‘This Is A Fake Tweet By DJkotech’- Offset Replies Davido

Popular American rapper Offset has reacted to a tweet that has his name attached to it.
The rapper hinted that the tweet from his Twitter handle was fake and it was from a user identified as DJKotech.
Recall that the rapper was reported to have allegedly downgraded Davido’s wife.
And also, the rapper has reportedly had his Twitter hacked earlier.
READ ALSO – Davido Replies Offset For Downgrading Chioma’s Name (Photo)
Reacting to Davido’s reply to the tweet, the rapper has hinted that it was a fake tweet and that wasn’t him.
Davido, however, replied to that saying ‘No mind DJKotech jor. Na Clown.”
See Post Here: