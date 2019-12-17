Chioma B: ‘This Is A Fake Tweet By DJkotech’- Offset Replies Davido

by Michael Isaac
Offset
Offset

Popular American rapper Offset has reacted to a tweet that has his name attached to it.

The rapper hinted that the tweet from his Twitter handle was fake and it was from a user identified as DJKotech.

Recall that the rapper was reported to have allegedly downgraded Davido’s wife.

And also, the rapper has reportedly had his Twitter hacked earlier.

READ ALSO – Davido Replies Offset For Downgrading Chioma’s Name (Photo)

Reacting to Davido’s reply to the tweet, the rapper has hinted that it was a fake tweet and that wasn’t him.

Davido, however, replied to that saying ‘No mind DJKotech jor. Na Clown.”

See Post Here:

Offset
Between Offset and Davido
Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido, Offset
0

You may also like

8 things you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Man. Utd clash

Dino Melaye

‘I Am Unbreakable’ – Senator Dino Melaye Speaks

Why Everyone Is Talking About Wizkid And Beyonce ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Collaboration

#NigeriaDecides#: What Nigerians Are Saying After Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Refused To Reveal Who He Voted For Is A Must Read

Igbo traders attacked in Sokoto State

Police arrests suspected Boko Haram recruiter in Senegal

Five persons confirmed dead in Onitsha accident

Today In Nigerian History: 7th January

How to deal with a job loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *